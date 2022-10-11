Bronny James signs first Nike endorsement deal at 18

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is one of five high school and college basketball players who have signed endorsement deals with Nike.

The name, image and likeness deals announced on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) are permissible in college sports and at the high school level in a growing number of states. They allow athletes to make money without compromising their eligibility.

The others signing with Nike are JuJu Watkins, who like James attends Sierra Canyon High in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles; DJ Wagner from Camden High in New Jersey; Caitlan Clark of Iowa; and Haley Jones of Stanford.

Financial details of the deals were not announced.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” James, 18, said in a statement released by Nike. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

James said he will continue to support the LeBron James Family Foundation to help communities that matter most to him.

Wagner is the son of Dajuan Wagner and grandson of Milt Wagner, both of whom played in the NBA.

Watkins is a two-time USA Basketball U17 gold medalist. Clark is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year while Jones is the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year.

