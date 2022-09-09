Adidas hypes up incoming NMD_V3 with Blackpink campaign

ADIDAS is building up the hype for the incoming local drop of its NMD_V3 with a campaign featuring Blackpink.

The Three Stripes recently released a gallery of pics showcasing the popular Kpop group, wearing four different colorways of the lifestyle sneaker.

Blackpink campaign teases upcoming NMD V3 drop









ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now









ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lisa, for example, is wearing what looks to be an all-pink (or perhaps, Born Pink) pair, while Rosé is sporting a white one with orange highlights on the signature NMD blocks.

“Create new paths with Blackpink,” said the brand’s local Viber group in an announcement. “NMD_V3 coming soon.”

The NMD_V3 is the latest edition of the popular silhouette, which made its debut in 2015. It dropped globally late August — a whopping 27 colorways for men, women, and kids are already available in the adidas US website — but has no scheduled Philippine release yet.

We’ve messaged representatives of adidas to confirm the release of their new Originals.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.