Gerald Anderson, Francis Zamora donate sneakers for frontliner auction

A deep bench of celebs — in show business, politics, and the PBA — have given up some beloved kicks to help out frontliners.

Organized by the sneaker lifestyle channel named (appropriately enough) Lifestyle and Sneakers, it’s touted as one of the biggest sneaker celebrity auctions ever held in the Philippines.

Here’s a complete list of celebs who participated (as compiled by sneakerhead extraordinaire Carlo Ople), and the shoes they gave away. In a previous video aired by Lifestyle and Sneakers, Ople announced that Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy also donated sneakers for the auction, but they’re not included in today’s post. We’ve reached out to Ople for an update on that.

But even without the TNT KaTropa stalwarts, it’s a pretty substantial list of celeb donations. Some even donated multiple pairs. Here’s the full list.

Gerald Anderson

What He Donated: Jordan Why Not Zero.2 Triple white (Used Once)

Size: 12 US M

Starting Bid: P3,000

Continue reading below ↓

Julius Babao

What He Donated: Undercover X Nike Daybreak (Brand New)

Size: 11 US M

Starting Bid: P6,000

Iya Villania (donated three pairs)

What She Donated: Nike Knitted Running Shoes (Brand New)

Size: 9 US W

Starting Bid: P2,000

What She Donated: Nike Legend React (Used)

Size: 9 US W

Starting Bid: P1,000.00

What She Donated: Nike Zoom Fly (Brand New)

Size: 9 US W

Starting Bid: P2,000

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

DJ Bigboy Cheng

What He Donated: adidas Yeezy 700 Wave Runner (Brand New)

Size: 6 US M

Starting Bid: P16,000

Milton Sy, a.k.a., "Anti Shoe Expert"

What He Doanted: adidas Ultraboost x Star Wars (Brand New)

Size: 11 US M

Starting Bid: P8,000

Jay-R

What He Donated: Grant Hill 2 low (Used)

Size: 11 US M

Starting Bid: P3,000

Jake Cuenca

What He Donated: adidas Solar Glide Hu Human Made (Used)

Status: Used

Size: 11.5 US M

Starting Bid: P4,000

Kelvin Yu of Itchy Worms

What He Donated: adidas Ultraboost CNY (Brand New)

Size: 9 US M

Starting Bid: P7,000

Kylie Verzosa

What She Donated: adidas Tennis Hu Human Made (Used)

Size: 8 US W

Starting Bid: P2,000.00

Continue reading below ↓

Maricar de Mesa (she donated four pairs)

What She Donated: Nike Internationalist (Used)

Size: 7 US W

Starting Bid: P1,000

What Else She Donated: Nike Free Rn Fly Knit (Used)

Size: 7 US W

Starting Bid: P1,000

What Else She Donated: Nike Roshe Run (Used)

Size: 7.5 US W

Starting Bid: P1,000

What Else She Donated: adidas Stan Smith (Brand New)

Size: 7 US W

Starting Bid: P3,000

Maxine Medina (she donated four pairs)

What She Donated: Nike Roshe Run (Used)

Size: 8.5 US W

Starting Bid: P1,000

What Else She Donated: Fila Disruptor 2 (Brand New)

Size: 9 US W

Starting Bid: P1,500

What Else She Donated: New Balance Vazee Race (Used)

Size: 7.5 US W

Starting Bid: P1,000

What Else She Donated: Nike Dual Fussion Run 3 (Used)

Size: 9 US W

Starting Bid: P1,000

Mayor Francis Zamora

What He Donated: Unidentified adidas running shoes (Used Once, when he filed for vice mayor candidacy)

Size: 15 US M

Starting Bid: P1,000

Mica Javier

What She Donated: Zara Sneakers (Used)

Size: 9 US W

Starting Bid: P1,000

Continue reading below ↓

Sam YG

What He Donated: adidas NMD Boots (status unknown)

Size: None given

Starting Bid: P2,000

Other donors include subscribers of Lifestyle and Sneakers, as well as several anonymous (and kind-hearted) souls.

The auction commenced at 2 p.m. today, and will end by 7 p.m tomorrow, May 14. “100% of proceeds will be used to support medical frontliners and impacted communities of COVID-19,” said Ople in his Facebook post.

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.