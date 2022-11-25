What are BigBoy Cheng's rarest sneakers? Find out in this upcoming hardcover book

FROM DJ to art impresario, from vulgar vlogger to supreme sneakerhead, from highbrow patron to lowbrow collector, there are many sides to the larger-than-life personality known as BigBoy Cheng. Most people know him as “Sanchupapa,” the star of a 250,000-subscriber strong YouTube page. But he’s equally adept at traversing the wildly different worlds of an Art Fair Philippines exhibit, a ComplexCon booth, or an exclusive Balenciaga fashion show.





All these different sides are assembled in his first coffee table book, Hypefather: The BigBoy Cheng Collections. Spanning almost 300 pages, this deluxe hardcover features stunning photos of his extensive collections across the sneaker, fashion, art, and toy worlds.

(Disclosure: Hypefather is published by Summit Books, a division of Summit Media, which also publishes Spin.ph.)

A sneak peek of hardcover book of BigBoy Cheng

Shot by master lensman Jilson Tiu, each glossy page uncovers the rarest and most coveted items in his collection.





In the sneaker world, the wild “What The” colorways of both the Nike SB Dunk and the Air Jordan 1 Doernbecher mix easily with the suave and ultra-exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Friends and Family edition and the Nike Air Max 90 “Eminem Charity Series” (with a certificate signed by none other than the rapper himself). In fashion, his unparalleled Supreme collection rubs elbows with the late Virgil Abloh's earliest Off-White tees, as well as Cactus Jack streetwear and the cutest Gucci x Doraemon collabs.

Repping his art collection are stars both local and international: Aokizy, Lynyrd Paras, Doctor Karayom, Joan Cornellà, Kiko Marquez, and, of course, Banksy. Meanwhile, his extensive assembly of art toys and sculptures comes from artists as varied as Ronald Ventura, Jun Takahashi, Haroshi, Max Balatbat, and the late Bree Jonson. Plus, that chapter also showcases the vintage pieces of the brands and IPs that defined the ‘80s… and his childhood: Ghostbusters, Star Wars, and a rare Voltes V toy that’s now worth P2 million.

Opening each chapter are essays from leading figures in each scene: artist Egg Fiasco, toy collector Onet Limchoc, Don’t Blame the Kids founders Emil and Vince Javier, and his best friend and YouTube partner-in-crime Milton “The Anti-shoe Expert” Sy. Anchoring it all is a thoughtful, touching foreword from none other than Quiccs Maiquez.

Hypefather: The BigBoy Cheng Collections will be launched on December 14, in an event at BigBoy’s Secret Fresh Gallery in Ronac Center, San Juan City. The book will retail for P1,699. In true sneakerhead style, an exclusive colorway of the book (with a limited edition cover jacket) will be sold exclusively at the event.