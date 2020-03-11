In time for dry season, these NBA players show you how to look good in shorts

And just like that, the cold weather’s gone.

You’ve likely noticed that over the past two weeks, your daily commutes have gotten sweatier and sweatier, and hanging out at home without air conditioning has become, once again, unbearable. The dry season is here, folks (remember, PAGASA wants you to stop using the word ‘summer’) and so it’s best you start dressing accordingly.

Ditch the jackets, wear lighter colors, and maybe even throw on some shorts on the weekends. If you plan on doing the latter, this week’s best-dressed NBA players are here to show you how.

FIRE:

Patrick Beverley, before Clippers vs. Nuggets

Count on PatBev to pull off pink-soled shell-toes. These are a special Chicago-exclusive colorway of the Adidas Superstars, and a fairly eccentric pair of sneakers that certainly aren’t for the faint of heart.

But paired with green shorts (by Filipino-American designer label Rhude) and a slouchy graphic tee with the same accent colors, it’s a throwback to Pharrell Williams’ mid-2000s Ice Cream aesthetic.

James Harden, before Rockets vs. Clippers

Retro runners, performance runners, fashion runners — as long as it’s a running shoe, it pairs naturally with shorts. Just look at how well James Harden’s above-the-knee shorts go with his Balenciaga Track Sneakers. You’d think that the bomber jacket is the unexpected touch, but really, it’s the fact that the whole damn outfit is reflectorized.

LeBron James, before Lakers vs. Bucks

The ‘Cactus Jack’ SB Dunks are one thing — very rare, very of-the-moment. The white pants are another — incredibly hard to pull off, yet so clean when done right. Then there’s that nice, laid back shirt, and the Los Angeles hat to top it off.

But really, the standout style move here is the extra-large water bottle that looks like it can smash all the puny millennial pink Hydro Flasks and Klean Kanteens at your workplace.

PJ Tucker, before Rockets vs. Hornets

PJ Tucker is a man of unquestionable sneaker game, but questionable style. Like fellow Rocket Russell Westbrook, Tucker can sometimes veer into some overly eccentric territory. With this Prada jacket and the shorts and hat to match, though, he absolutely nails it — almost to the point of making you forget about those super-rare ‘Seoul’ Air Jordan 3s.

Kevin Love, before Cavaliers vs. Spurs

That looks like the sort of coat he could pass down to his kid, 20 years from now. It’s a classic trench with a timeless appeal — and by pairing it with ‘Anniversary’ Air Max 1/90s and a matching hat, Kevin Love demonstrates exactly how to do streetwear like a grown man.

FAIL:

Dennis Schroder, before Thunder vs. Pistons

You’d think that if Gumby decided to join the NBA, he’d choose to sign with the Celtics or the Bucks. But it looks like he decided to take his talents to Oklahoma.

James Johnson, before Timberwolves vs. Bulls

Skinny pants are out. Acid-wash pants are out. Tattered pants are out. Pants that look like BreadTalk pork floss — those...those were never in.

Josh Hart, before Pelicans vs. Heat

To understand this fit and why it’s a fail, a little context: When the Pelicans faced the Lakers earlier this week, Josh Hart was treated to a faceful of LeBron James’ nuts, midair. James posted a pic of the Pelican’s penile posterization on Instagram, and a very concerned Rihanna decided to comment: “Anybody check on Hart?”

The Bad Gal was trolling Hart, but days later, he decided to wear the tweet as a hoodie. Depending on where you stand, that’s either a clever subversion of an embarrassing situation or a lame attempt at edgy humor. It’s probably the latter.

Demarre Carroll, before Rockets vs. Clippers

Nothing wrong with dressing a little androgynously, if that’s your style. But if you’re pushing the envelope, best be sure you’re doing it with some finesse, and not just throwing on a blouse that fits like a shirt that’s two sizes too small. We hope Demarre got it back to Mrs. Carroll’s closet in one piece.

James Johnson again, before Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

We’re not sure what’s going on here, but James Johnson’s been racking up a lot of flagrants lately. The Cosmo and Wanda color scheme might not have been such a bad look if not for whatever-the-hell he’s wearing up top. This really ain’t it, chief. It ain’t it at all.