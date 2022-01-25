Behind the tech of Adidas’ latest football boot

THE MOMENT a player puts on the Predator Edge, the senior manager of development at adidas Football wants them to head to the pitch right away.

“I’m not talking now as a professional adidas employee,” Sven Roewe told Spin.ph from adidas HQ in Germany, “but more as a football player. That’s what I would do [if I first put on the shoe]. I would definitely go for some free kicks.”

The Edge is the latest edition of a storied line of football kicks that stretches all the way to 1994. It’s been worn by players like Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and Paul Pogba — a constant presence in many of football’s greatest highlight reels.

With a storied legacy behind it, how else will you push innovation forward on the boot?

“It’s always a combination of looking back on what we have done, what we can reference, where we can find the Predator identity,” said Artur Markowski, global product manager at adidas Football. “But Predator is always doing something unexpected. We’re always looking forward to trying to find new innovations that we then can implement into the shoes.”

Continue reading below ↓

He added: “Heritage alone will never make the future.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓

The edge behind the Predator Edge

For the Predator Edge, the Three Stripes rolled out a new ribbed texture on the uppers called the Zone Skin, or as Roewe describes them, “strategically positioned rubber ribs” that aid your ball control.

Moving on to the power side, the Predator Edge also includes a forefoot weighted piece, the “Power Facet Frame”.

“[It] redistributes the weight towards the front to optimize power transfer when striking the ball,” described Roewe.

Finally, the fit of the shoe is enhanced by an engineered Primeknit collar that promises stiffness without sacrificing comfort and breathability.

The Predator Edge will also be the first time that the shoe will put women’s football front and center in both its design and marketing.

“Our aim is to shatter the stereotypes of women’s football,” said Markowski, as he described a campaign that will feature the likes of Wendie Renard and Christiane Endler of Lyon. “It’s a very important year for football, including the women’s Euro 2022 and the Copa America Femenina [...] this is actually the first time we will launch the iconic franchise with our female players at the forefront.”

Continue reading below ↓

He continued: “We always listen to our athletes, but even more carefully now, to our female athletes — to listen to them and hear what they want to see on the latest Predator. That’s one side of it. The other side is giving the spotlight on the stage. They deserve to write their own stories.”

The adidas Predator Edge will drop on February 4 in the Philippines, and will retail for P4,500.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.