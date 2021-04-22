Style

LOOK: Barangay Ginebra unveils new jerseys for coming PBA season

by Reuben Terrado
2 hours ago

BARANGAY Ginebra on Thursday unveiled the new jerseys that its PBA team will wear for the coming PBA season.

The 'Bagong Tapang' jerseys will have the brand’s tagline ‘One Ginebra Nation’ printed in the front. The words ‘Bagong Tapang’ are also indicated at the back of the jersey below the number of the player.

The jersey's were launched online with LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Mark Caguioa and Stanley Pringle serving as models.

    The launch was held in conjunction with the product’s cap collection promo.

