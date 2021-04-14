Join Ayala Foundation’s virtual run, help out public elementary school kids

ACTUAL runs aren’t possible at the moment because of COVID-19 restrictions, but virtual runs have risen up to take their place.

Not only are they pandemic-compliant, they also allow runners to take their chosen distance at their own pace and at their own time.

Already opened last April 1, Ayala Foundation invites seasoned and beginner runners, fitness enthusiasts, and development advocates to the first Magiting “Virtual Run and Bike” event, where participants can run, trek, and bike at their own pace, at their own time, and in locations that they themselves choose.

It will run all the way to May 15, 2021, with the following categories:

Running or Trekking (20 km, 60 km, 100 km, and 200 km)

Biking (60 km, 100 km, 200 km, and 500 km)

Since this is a virtual event, the Magiting Virtual Run and Bike does not expect participants to cover the distance they signed up for in one go. Instead, participants can run or ride (or even walk or trek) a few kilometers each day over the course of a month and a half, until they complete their target distance.

Registration fee is P1,500. Those who complete the virtual run and bike event will receive the following: a Magiting Medal, a finisher shirt, a face mask, and e-certificate. (Take note: Delivery of items in the Philippines is already covered in the registration fee.)

Funds raised from the Magiting Virtual Run and Bike will help provide learning and hygiene kits for public elementary school students nationwide, as part of the Ayala group’s Brigada ng Ayala program, which has so far already distributed over 21,000 of these kits to students across the country.

If you’re interested to register, tap here.

This Magiting Run is in commemoration of Ayala Foundation’s 60th year.