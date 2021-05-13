This P7,890 ASICS x Coke collab has four PET plastic bottles worth of recycled materials

WHEN Coca-Cola decided to partner up with running shoe giant ASICS, the two brands didn’t just slap the iconic beverage’s livery on the shoe and call it a day.





Nonetheless, if it’s Coke branding you’re after, this GEL-Quantum 90 will not disappoint. The iconic Coca-Cola script is emblazoned over its signature “Tiger Stripe” midfoot cage. At the heel, it’s locked in place with a heel that’s also stamped with a discreet logo.

Meanwhile, the shoe’s upper is drenched in Coke-can red. The green GEL cushioning on the heel can also be a callback to the brand’s vintage glass bottles.

This GEL-Quantum 90 collab also comes in an inverse colorway, with a white upper and red logos.

Above and beyond the looks, however, is a commitment to reducing the overall carbon footprint of the product. The upper is made from a polyester mesh that uses approximately four PET plastic bottles’ worth of recycled polyester. The sockliner is also made from recycled polyurethane.

The ASICS x Coca-Cola GEL-Quantum 90 will sell for P7,890, and is available in ASICS stores in Manila Bay, Bonifacio High Street, and Trinoma.

