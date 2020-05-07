ASICS and St. Luke’s BGC donate free shoes for emergency room frontliners

HEALTH frontliners in the emergency room of St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City have all received comfy new pairs of kicks in appreciation for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These ASICS shoes are specially made for health workers. In a letter to its nurses and doctors in the ER, the hospital said, “The model of these shoes is specially designed for healthcare workers — lightweight and made for neutral cushioning that provides comfort,” even when standing for long hours.

Continue reading below ↓

The donated shoes appear to be the Asics Jolt 2 — a “great, no-nonsense choice” for runners, according to the marketing copy of the US ASICS website. The pair usually retails for P3,490.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ER workers can look forward to a well-cushioned EVA midsole, as well as reinforced synthetic overlays for extra protection.





Continue reading below ↓

“We walk with you in this journey towards healing and recovery,” said the hospital in its letter. “You are not alone as we #FlattenTheCurve, together.”

We have reached out to ASICS Philippines for comment on this partnership.

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.