Rock 'n Roll series unfolds day of fun, running, music in Manila

HUNDREDS of runners, including those in costume, answered the starting gun at the break of dawn marking the start of the inaugural ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila at Rizal Park.

The 10-kilometer run kicked off a day of running and music around the streets and landmarks of Manila that ends around midnight with the 21k and 42k races.

Continue reading below ↓

Incoming Mayor Honey Lacuna, the capital city’s first female chief executive, welcomed the more than 5,000 runners in the novel event held on the 161st birth anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal and in conjunction with the city’s 450th founding celebrations.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The start and finish was at Km. 0 at the Rizal Park with the race to highlight the city’s heritage sights and landmarks, including the KM 0, Intramuros, National Museum, Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Mehan Garden, Jones bridge and Chinatown.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.