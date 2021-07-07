POC renews partnership with PH outfitter for Olympics

THE Philippine Olympic Committee announced that Asics is the official footwear and apparel partner of the Filipino athletes in the Tokyo Olympiad.

Asics renewed its partnership with the POC after also providing the outfitter of the Filipino athletes in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

“Asics is not a new name in Philippine sports. During the 30th SEA Games, Asics was the official outfitter of the Philippine team. And you know what happened there. The county claimed the overall championship with 149 gold medals," said POC secretary general Edwin Gastanes during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"We are delighted that Asics continuous to be a partner in Philippine sports and are supporting our delegation to Tokyo,” Gastanes added.

POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino is also grateful to Asics for its support to the Filipino athletes at a time when the country has a greater chance of winning its first-ever gold medal.

“May kasamang suwerte ‘yung Asics,” said Tolentino. “We were the overall champion in the SEA Games. Ako, naniniwala ako sa ganun. This Olympics, suot na naman natin si Asics.”

Under the partnership, Asics will be supplying a full attire including track suits, shirts, shoes, and baggage who are bound for Tokyo.

“We had a lot of good experience winning in the SEA Games. I’m sure they will be fighting to show how much hardwork they’ve done has paid off and represent us in a good way.,” said Anil Buxani, chairman and CEO of Sonak Corporation, the distributor of Asics in the country.

