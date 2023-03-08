ASICS Asia gives a sneak peek of its spring, summer collection

ASICS Asia introduced its Spring Summer 2023 collection by gathering media, partners and brand ambassadors for a full-day experience to uncover how 'Nothing Feels Better than moving with ASICS' – the brand’s new manifesto for 2023.

From ASICS' latest technologies to the line-up of exciting new products, guests were treated to a sneak peek of what’s to come this exciting new season during the preview that took place in one of Ho Chi Minh’s most contemporary art spaces, which was turned into a ‘Movement Factory’, to highlight each product feature through simulating experiences and setups.

Mind Games live experiment

The event also let guests engage with the brand across various ac[vi[es, including the Mind Games live experiment, DIY Zone for guests to customize their own plant pot, a Polaroid Booth to capture moments from the event, and a Sustainability Corner to dive deeper into ASICS’ ongoing sustainability efforts.

The new Spring Summer 2023 collection features highlights across all product categories – including performance running, Sportstyle and apparel.

Spotlighting the most comfortable running shoe, ASICS curated an immersive experience for guests to trial the GEL-NIMBUSTM 25 and experience the softest landings made possible with its new PureGELTM technology.

Following its recent launch, the AWAKE x GEL-NYC was also featured for a closer look of its archival designs and latest technology – the GEL-CUMULUS 16 shoe’s tooling system, for additional comfort.

An array of never-seen-before product lines was also unveiled to guests – including an updated Women’s cross-category collection, new apparel installments for ACTIBREEZETM -the brand’s advanced performance apparel technology, as well as fresh kicks for SPORTSTYLE.

