As DOH monitors 24 people for coronavirus infection, Fitness First beefs up hygiene inside gyms

WITH FEARS of a coronavirus outbreak gripping the country, the Department of Health released a major report yesterday on what they’ve termed the “novel coronavirus health event.”

According to the government agency, they are currently monitoring 24 persons with symptoms of respiratory illness. 18 of them are located in the National Capital Region.

On the same day the report was released, Fitness First, one of the most popular fitness chains, also released an advisory for their 13 clubs located around the metro.

“We recognize the additional importance of hygiene and cleanliness at this time,” begins the statement. “We wish to reassure all members and guests that we have stepped up the cleanliness and sanitation efforts in our clubs.”

The chain's marketing manager, Jill Santiago, told SPIN Life: "At this time, we feel it is important to be very visible in taking extra steps to provide our staff and members with the confidence that we are taking appropriate measures in the interest of their health and safety since this is our utmost priority."

These efforts include increasing the number of times staff at each club will wipe down and sanitize the equipment. They'll also provide anti-bacterial sprays for each member.

According to Santiago, Fitness First has 14 clubs (including 2 Celebrity Fitness clubs) with approximately 30,000 members nationwide.

For their part, the DOH stressed the need for cough etiquette and frequent handwashing in yesterday's report.

The agency also emphasized to the public that regular surgical face masks are already “useful” for us regular joes and janes, and to save the N95 masks and surgical gloves for health workers.

SPIN Life has reached out to other gym chains to see if they are also implementing additional hygienic measures.