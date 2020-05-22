Sneaker Spotting

What if Jordan had signed with adidas? Artist imagines possibilities

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
PHOTO: Eric Paullin

IN 1984, Michael Jordan changed shoe history forever by signing up — against his better judgment — with Nike, then known for its track shoes.

It is estimated that Jordan has earned $1.3 billion from the Swoosh since.

But what if there’s an alternative universe out there where His Airness had signed with the brand he was originally eyeing: adidas?

Artist Eric Paullin imagines this strange new timeline where the Air Jordan 1s bear the three stripes instead of the swoosh, and the iconic Jordan Brand wings logo is nowhere to be found.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

He even reimagines the iconic Jumpman silhouette with a new Jordan pose.

Blasphemy, cry the purists. But it's a fun exercise in what-if Photoshopping, as Paullin integrates three stripes, his reimagined Jumpman logo, or the signature adidas trefoil into Nike’s existing designs.

But he sometimes adds a few clever touches, as when he slaps the brand’s short-lived Feet You Wear tech on the Jordan XIs — reportedly Michael’s favorite.

Continue reading below ↓

Paullin has created an entire website to showcase his adidas x Air Jordan reimagining. View it here. Scroll below to see some selections:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Eric Paullin

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again