Arcovia to open world's biggest over-water Ninja Course

RISING SOON in Arcovia City in Pasig is a "Ninja Course" that will be the first in the world to offer an over-water training and competition facility for obstacle sports.

Megaworld has officially inked a partnership with Pilipinas Obstacle Course Federation (POSF) to construct a permanent course at the real estate giant’s township.

Trainees, athletes, coaches, and other guests can utilize the services of the soon-to-open Ninja Course which will be cover 1,600 square meters at Arcovia City’s Open Field.

How the over-water Ninja Course in Arcovia will look

The main bulk of the course will consist of a 50-meter continuous linear trail with obstacles that are built on top of pools of water. The Ninja Course is designed to train endurance, balance, full-body coordination, and other skills necessary for athletes who are competing under the Ninja Course discipline.

The soon-to-be open facility will also have a separate training-friendly course which is ideal for beginners.

“We are excited to introduce a world-class obstacle training facility here on our property," said Arcovia City General Manager Krishield Quiogue in a statement.

"We want to support our athletes in maximizing their potential by providing them with a one-of-a-kind functional training establishment that is at par with international standards. Thus, we are thankful for the Pilipinas Obstacle Course Federation for this collaboration and we are looking forward to more meaningful projects with them in the future."

