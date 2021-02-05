How does Alvin Patrimonio still look young at 54? Hair's the secret

THEY often say, to look good is to feel good. Physical appearance has always played a huge role in boosting anyone's confidence.

For 54-year-old PBA great Alvin Patrimonio, who, like Samson, draws strength from his hair, undergoing a hair transplant is a major life-changer.

"Nung player ako, hindi naman ako nawawalan ng buhok non, makapal pa. But 'yung journey ko now, dahil kulang na sa physical activity, may mga nagkukulang na sa akin sa appearance," he shared.

Although he tries to keep himself fit through daily exercises like walking and maintaining a diet, the Magnolia Hotshots team manager was also worried what was going on with his hair.

"Syempre sa games, tutungo ka, mag-e-explain, minsan umiiwas na ako sa camera, or naghahanap lagi ng angle, 'yung super conscious na. Napansin ko na medyo meron nang bilog na crown sa ulo ko, kaya naghanap ako ng options," he said.

With the help of MAXiM, the hair restoration group, the basketball icon regained his confidence back.

"I tried topical medicines, medyo hindi effective sa akin. Kaya nung nalaman ko 'yung MAXiM, I agreed na i-try 'yung procedure nila," he said.

He had his first surgery in 2017, a Follicular United Extraction procedure. His experience was so good, he'll probably have another one next week.

"The Captain" shared that he was hesitant at first because physical operations are quite unfamiliar to him since he never had a major injury back in his playing days.

"I was scheduled for a transplant. Takot nga ako sa surgery kasi nung player ako, isang beses lang ako naka-experience ng ganon, seven stitches lang sa forehead, other than that, there was none. Pero I went for it, it started ng mga 9 am and we finished ng 1 am, ganon karami 'yung nilagay sa akin," he said.

He assured the amount of pain was tolerable enough as the group board's certified surgeons do the process.

There's also no need for any type of maintenance, according to Patrimonio.

"Post-surgery, wala naman, kasi very stable naman siya. Hindi na nakakalungkot mag-shower, unlike dati, ngayon, very positive lang, kaya I'm very grateful I had the chance to look good again," he explained.

As for the price of it, MAXiM country manager Mar Sabillo shared that the minimum procedure usually starts at P90,000, depending on the condition of your hair.

Active for 15 years now, the group also offers treatments for eyebrows, beards, chest hair and other areas.

Patrimonio can testify to the feeling of having his hair as his actual 'crowning glory'.