Need black sneakers? These two on-sale kicks might just be your next pair

IN A world of white kicks, black sneakers will help you stand out from the crowd.

If you're looking for a new pair, Toby's Sports is offering two black knit kicks on sale as part of their New Year's discounts.

First up: the Nike Alphadunk, a solid, supportive, bouncy performance shoe whose all-black colorway and textured upper knit makes it a good gimik option. It's down 30% off from its original price of P8,995, and you can get it from select Toby's Sports branches for P6,293.

Speaking of knit uppers, the Nike LeBron 17 'Man In the Arena' also adds heat-molded yarn for the ultimate in texture. Look inside the shoe, and on the inner sole, you'll find a magisterial quote from US president Theodore Roosevelt that references a 'man in the arena', whose 'face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly.'

Unfortunately, it's only available at the Toby's Sports flagship store in BGC, where it sells for P6,923 (from P9,895).

Need some pegs on how to rock your new pair? That's easy. Dark sneakers are the perfect match for something you probably already wear every day: an all-black or at least a very dark fit.

Check out the Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.:

Or even LeBron James' fit-ty shades of gray:

Or you can use it to offset a bright get-up, a la Bismack Biyombo:

Plus, the biggest advantage of black sneakers over white sneakers is that they're definitely easier to clean.

Toby's Sports is offering up to 40% off on shoes and apparel for their month-long sale, though some sneaker deals are only available in select branches.