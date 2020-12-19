Own a piece of PBA history with this Allan Caidic jersey collection

OWN a venerable piece of Pinoy basketball history with replica jerseys signed by the Triggerman himself.

Revealed in a YouTube episode two days ago, Caidic showed off a collection of eight legendary #8 jerseys representing his long career in the PBA, from NCC all the way to Ginebra.

Perhaps most valuable to collectors would be his two Presto jerseys: the Presto Tivoli jersey from 1989 — the year he scored 68 points in a match against Alaska that went into overtime — and the 1991 kit from Presto Tivoli Milk, with which he notched 79 points and set the PBA record for the most ever scored in a single game.

“I will sign [them] personally,” Caidic promised his fans in the video.

Here's a look at some of the replica kits.









In addition, he is also offering three commemorative themed frames, with miniaturized jersey mock-ups, photos, and a plaque with his signature. The frames, Caidic said, “symbolize my journey as a professional basketball player.”

The first frame highlights his unbeaten scoring achievements with Presto Tivoli, while the second collects the jersey mockups of all his PBA championships. The last commemorative frame, meanwhile, pays tribute to his various kits with the Philippine national team.

“Limited stocks only!” Caidic warned.

You can leave the Triggerman a message on his Facebook page at facebook.com/8triggerman to inquire about availability and price. Several fans have already been tagging him on social media, showing off their limited edition collectibles.

