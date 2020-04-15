Lockdown Sale Alert: All sneakers at Capital PH now at 25% off, with New Balance at 40% off

IF you want something to look forward to when ECQ lifts, would you consider a brand new pair of kicks?

Sneaker store Capital PH just reopened its online store. "The Capital Team is back online to serve and be with you in these trying times," it announced on its website. And while it won’t be able to fulfill deliveries until enhanced community quarantine is lifted, it’s offering 25% off on all items to encourage you to add to cart.

Yes, you read that right. All items.

The adidas Ultraboost 20 you may have been eyeing before the lockdown? Now it can be yours for just P7,125, and not its usual eye-watering P9,500.

A high top Air Jordan 8 Retro SP, or a brand-new LeBron XVII, is now just P7,421.25, instead of their usual P9,895.

The futuristic Jordan Aerospace 720 also retails for the same price.

Its New Balance selection takes the discount even further: all NB items are now at 40% off from April 15 to April 21. That means the 997H classics, an update to the legendary '90s sneaker silhouette, is now just P2,997 instead of P4,995.





Capital PH also offers kicks from Asics Tiger, Converse, Puma, and Veja.

Remember, this discount applies to all items, and not just sneakers. Capital PH also stocks a decent lineup of accessories, as well as apparel from adidas, Nike, New Balance, Puma, and its own in-house brand Capital.

Click here to check out Capital PH's online store.