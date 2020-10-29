Alaska unlikely to wear those 1996 grand slam retro jerseys again

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – It appears Alaska wearing its retro jersey is a one and done thing.

Coach Jeff Cariaso said the throwback uniform inspired by the franchise’s 1996 grand slam team and worn by the Aces during their PBA Philippine Cup game against old rival San Miguel last week, was a bit heavier than jerseys nowadays.

And while he appreciates the team’s sense of history in honoring Alaska teams of the past, Cariaso said the practice is not likely to be repeated again.

“Those are nice, but to be honest with you, mabigat siya ng kaunti. Mas mabigat siya ng kaunti doon sa normal uniform,” said the 48-year-old Cariaso, incidentally, a key member of that great Alaska ballclub that completed a season sweep 24 years ago for what then was only the fourth grand slam in PBA history.

“So I think we’re going to do this a one and done at that.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: vicman87_ on Instagram

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Curiously, Alaska lost the game against San Miguel, 92-88, following a meltdown in the final five minutes of the match.

Cariaso doesn’t want to make excuses about the retro uniform being a bit heavier for the players to carry.

“I don’t want any discomfort, even a little discomfort is enough. So I want the players with no excuses,” said Cariaso, who knows a thing or two about apparel, being one of the founders of Titan.

Continue reading below ↓

“So yeah, one and done, and we showed it against San Miguel and we’re happy we’re able to showcase it.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

During the Aces’ last six games, their only loss in that stretch came in that game against the Beermen.

And since the setback to San Miguel, Alaska has racked up two straight wins, including a come-from-behind 105-97 victory against Phoenix on Thursday night where the Aces were back to their regular jerseys.

Judging by the way things have turned out, chances of those retro jerseys resurfacing are slim and one.