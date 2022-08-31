New Air Max 90 colorway, out now for P8,395, shows off golf’s playful side

NIKE’S big golf push continues, rolling out snazzy colorways for its ever-expanding line of golf-specific pairs that look good both on the links and in the streets.

A new Air Max 90 Golf colorway, called “Back Home”, supposedly gets its inspiration from a classic course in Scotland. But the bright colorways and extra details give it a hip, modern touch. Up close, floral graphics appear on the forefoot and the heel, and cheeky illustrations of a golfer can be found on the insoles. But even from afar, the neon and forest green colorway give these golf kicks a lively energy.

Nike Air Max 90 G NRG "Back Home", P8,395, Nike Fort





The pair is now available exclusively at Nike Fort for P8,395. But you can also shop for it in the Nike PH online store.

