Air Max 90 with recycled canvas, Air Zoom Flys now on sale in Nike Factory Store

IF YOU missed their Air Max Weekend sale a few weeks ago (rolled out in time for Air Max Day on March 26), you can still get your hands on the much-covered Air Max 90 ‘Recycled Canvas’ in the Nike Factory Store (NFS).

Editor’s Note: Please follow all health and safety protocols when you go out to shop. Wear face masks and shields, limit face-to-face interaction, and maintain social distancing.

Initially released back in 2020 for the Air Max 90's thirtieth anniversary, this AM90 features a smooth, classy canvas upper that’s made largely of recycled materials. On its Instagram account, the outlet store showed off this shoe in Court Purple colors.

It will retail for P6,295, down from its original retail price of P7,345.

Unfortunately, it’s only available at the SLEX Mamplasan, Paseo Outlets Santa Rosa, and The Outlets at Pueblo Verde Cebu branches of NFS.

If you’re on the hunt for a running shoe, NFS is also offering hefty price cuts on the Nike Zoom Fly. Discounts reach up to 40 percent and more on three colorways of the 2017 kicks. You can buy the Black/White colorway for as low as P3,395.

The Zoom Flys are available in The Cabanas Malolos, Savano Park San Jose Del Monte, XentroMall Antipolo, SLEX Mamplasan, Paseo Outlets Santa Rosa, and The Outlets at Pueblo Verde Cebu.

Earlier this week, Nike Factory Store announced that its NLEX Pampanga branch will be closed until April 18 "due to local government restrictions."

