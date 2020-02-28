Air Jordans + more ‘90s nostalgia shoes are on sale this weekend

Turn up the nostalgia feels with shoes from MJ's epic decade. These classic sneakers have been made over with modern shoe tech, combining ‘90s swagger with all the performance and comfort upgrades you’ve come to expect from today’s footwear. These seven shoes are on sale this weekend.

Air Jordan XXXIII

P6,927 (from P9,895)



The Air Jordan XXXIII pays homage to 1988’s Air Jordan 3, taking the same shape and design but adapting the latest tech like Flight Speed, Zoom Air cushioning, and the Fast Fit system. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna

Jordan Proto React

P5,352 (from P7,645)



The Jordan Proto React gets its inspiration from space and flight suits, with a futuristic silhouette that includes a very snazzy strap at the back. Are you ready to take your style sky high? Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna

Air Jordan 8 Retro

P6,927 (from P9,895)



Inspired by MJ’s defining run as the first player to get three consecutive Finals MVP plums, the Air Jordan 8 Retro is a classic comeback shoe with modern touches for stability and comfort. But yeah, it’s still got that head-turning style. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Nike Drop Type LX

P3,695



With its white monochromatic and minimalistic silhouette and shape, Nike’s Drop Type LX is a different take on ‘90s inspired shoes. That grungy “unfinished” style is something you’d want to wear on a hump day. Available only at Urban Athletics’ S Maison - Conrad, UP Town Center, and SM Fairview outlets.

adidas Magmur

P5,250



Adidas also has entries in this ‘90s inspired list, starting off with the adidas Magmur. A fine callback to another age, the Magmur is made with mesh underlay and leather overlay and embellished with an exaggerated chunky shape and wavy midsole. Available only at Urban Athletics’ Greenbelt 3 outlet.

adidas 90s Valasion

P3,600 (from P4,500)



Feel super chill in the nostalgic adidas ‘90s Valasion. These shoes recall the style of that decade but are upgraded with a modern OrthoLite sockliner. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

adidas Ultraboost 20

P9,500



Okay, so these aren’t strictly ‘90s inspired. But these look too good not to put in this list. The bouncy adidas Ultraboost is designed to make runs feel out of this world with its snug upper, soft heel, and responsive cushioning. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.