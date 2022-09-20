Sneaker Spotting

Air Jordan 37 is now out in Nike stores, Jordan Manila, and Titan

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jordan Brand

THE LATEST edition of Jordan Brand’s hotness is now here.

The Air Jordan 37 — featuring a zoned Lenoweave upper, a carbon fiber midfoot shank, and a new Formula 23 foam — is out now in Jordan Manila and Nike stores in Mall of Asia, Glorietta 3, Trinoma, SM North Edsa, and Ayala Bay. It’s also out in Titan stores and its ecommerce website.

The price? P9,995.

Check out shots of the AJ37 in its debut colorway, “Beyond Borders.”

Air Jordan 37 "Beyond Borders", P9,995

Air Jordan 37

Air Jordan 37

Air Jordan 37

Air Jordan 37

Air Jordan 37

Built for the game’s “transcendent jumpers,” the latest edition of the legendary Air Jordan line “is all about takeoffs and landings, with multiple Air units to get you off the ground,” says Nike in its product description.

PHOTO: Jordan Brand

