The next AJ4 ‘Manila’? Air Jordan 35 ‘Paris’ limited to just 102 pairs

REMEMBER the hype over the Air Jordan 4 ‘Manila’? Launched in early December to commemorate the opening of the first standalone Jordan Brand store in Southeast Asia, the production run on that pair was limited to just 135 pairs, causing resell prices to shoot through the roof as sneakerheads tried to get their hands on those very rare kicks.

Now, Jordan Brand is dropping another city-themed sneaker with a limited run: the Air Jordan XXXV ‘Paris’.

Paris itself gets a shoutout with the number 75 (the city’s area code) stamped on the heel. But this edition of the AJ35 also features delicate detailing to honor the fashionable city of lights. The marble-textured Eclipse Plate and the floral patterns on the inner sole lining work with the soft pastel ‘Pale Ivory’ palette and the pink soles. Metallic gold details reinforce the shoe’s sense of rarity. Only 102 pairs will be put up for sale.

No release date has been announced by Nike, though major sneaker publications are reporting that it will most likely launch before spring.

Check out more pics.

