Kick Drop: Nike capitalizes on 'The Last Dance' hype with Air Jordan 1 'White Royal'

Until the hype of The Last Dance dies down, we're not going to blame Nike for capitalizing on the renewed interest for all things Jordan.

Earlier this month, the Swoosh brand dropped the Air Jordan 1 "White Royal," days before the airing of the seventh and eighth episodes of the highly anticipated sports documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

The newest pair from the "Royal Toe" sillhouettes is basically a lighter rendering of the classic "Black Royal" colorway, with white leather side panelling and the iconic blue toe box. The royal-hued blue ankle panels and (full) treading complement the black overlays and Swooshes well.

The Air Jordan 1 "White Royal" fetched USD 170 (PHP 8,500) during its initial release, then reportedly resold for USD 294 (PHP 14,700) on StockX.

A couple of hours ago, Titan 22 announced the Retro High OG model's availability via social media for PHP 8,095. However, the product's page on their online store is currently "down for a bit of maintenance."



