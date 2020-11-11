Need an all-white Air Jordan 1? This one is on sale only up to today

IMAGINE this sleek pair on your feet.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Triple White’ takes the classic AJ1 silhouette and bleaches all the color out of it, resulting in a minimalist number that will turn heads. First released this March amidst the global lockdowns, it’s now on sale on Titan for a tempting P4,056.50, or 30 percent off its list price of P5,795.

Tap here to buy.

The AJ1 ‘Triple White’ is part of a whole slew of shoes that have been on sale in the sneaker store since November 5. As today is the last day of the sale, many of the more coveted items have been sold out, including the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Smoke Grey’. But you can check out other Nikes on sale by tapping here.

We even spotted the just-released LeBron XVIII in the Lakers' black and purple/gold. It’s now just P8,156, or 20 percent down from its original price of P10,195.

Tap here to buy.

Remember, the sale ends today. You can shop online via the Titan shop at Titan22.com, or via the Titan 22 app on Google Play or the Apple Store. If you insist on shopping in person, you’ll have to set an appointment by tapping here.

