Titan drops Air Force 1 Mid Jewel ‘NYC Cool Grey’, out now for P6,595

THE RETRO feel is strong in this new Air Force 1 drop from Nike, a mid-cut sneaker that hearkens back to New York street style from the late ‘90s, where the AF1 ruled supreme.

Titan is offering it for sale for P6,595. You can also grab it for the same price at Nike’s official store, though in the online store, only a few sizes are left.

In an Instagram post announcing the release, Titan gave a useful history lesson on the stylish silhouette. From the introduction of the AF1 as a performance hoops shoe in 1982 to the intro of the “Jewel Swoosh”, it’s an eye-catching look at a storied line of kicks.

The pair itself looks as solid as New York asphalt, with a gray leather base accented by a white midsole. White accents also embellish the jewel Swoosh, while thje ankle strap completes the retro package.

Check out more pics below:

