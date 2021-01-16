All-white Air Force 1/1 with interchangeable details now in PH for P7,345

IF you’ve ever wanted to DIY your own Swooshes, Nike has offered a few official outlets for your creativity. There’s Nike By You, a customizing service online and in Bonifacio High Street which lets you pick your own colorways and materials. There’s the rumored Air Jordan 4 “DIY”, supposedly dropping this summer, which is said to include markers so you can create your own colorway.

For now, Nike Park Philippines has also dropped the Air Force 1/1 Cosmic Clay. It’s an all-white sneaker… but only when you want it. Otherwise, you can peel off the interchangeable panel details to reveal the black adhesive fabric underneath. (When they’re all stuck on, you can clearly see the seams.)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Nike has also provided a swatch of stick-your-own panels, all in orange: a Swoosh, heel, and tongue patch.

According to this Instagram post, it just dropped in Nike for P7,345. Tap here to buy online.