Netizens are conflicted over the newly released Air Binay 3.0

IS THIS the best Air Binay yet?

People are conflicted.

First released in 2018, the "Air Binay" — free rubber shoes distributed by the Makati government to the city's public schools — is now on its third iteration.

On Tuesday, they distributed the 2020 edition to students of Rizal Elementary School and Fort Bonifacio High School.



More than 90,000 pairs of the "A.B 3.0," which stands for Air Binay or (Mayor) Abby Binay, will be distributed to kindergarten to senior high school pupils in Makati, as part of the city's Project Free or Free Relevant Excellent Education.

PHOTO: Councilor Dennis Almario's Facebook account



According to a report by Inquirer.net, "Bidding records showed that city hall allotted P153.8 million in October for the purchase of the new shoes, slightly higher than the 2019 budget of P148.9 million for AB 2.0."

The cost of the project was actually the lowest calculated bid by Pasay-based Amsor Enterprised, which won the contract late last year.

Special education learners are also set to receive the sneaker, which carries the city government's logo.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a lot to say about the newest edition of the Air Max-themed shoe:

