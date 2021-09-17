No time to dye: All-white Adidas x James Bond collab drops today

SUAVE as a secret agent, the Three Stripes has dropped a slick new UltraBoost James Bond collab.

A tie-in to the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, which releases on September 30 in the UK, the UltraBoost DNA ‘White Tuxedo’ is a limited edition release that reflects 007’s secret agent style. A Bond-inspired graphic also decorates the sockliner.

Adidas x James Bond UltraBoost DNA 'White Tuxedo', P9,900





Continue reading below ↓





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It is available starting today for P9,900 exclusively via adidas’ e-commerce store.

A little closer to the film’s release date, adidas will also drop more James Bond collabs; this time, with the UltraBoost 20 platform. All three of these will be available on September 24 via e-commerce and select adidas branches, and will also retail for P9,900.

Continue reading below ↓

Adidas x James Bond UltraBoost 20 'Black Tuxedo', P9,900





The UltraBoost 20 ‘Black Tuxedo’ is, as you can tell from the name, an all-black version of the brand’s iconic running shoe. The sockliner graphic, meanwhile, is inspired by one of the film scenes set in Cuba.

Adidas x James Bond UltraBoost 20 'Q Branch', P9,900





Continue reading below ↓

The Ultraboost 20 ‘Q Branch’ hides a very espionage-worthy hidden pocket on the shoe’s lace cage, as a nod to the division that furnishes James with all of his toys. A subtle red lining also runs across this UB20’s lace cage.

Adidas x James Bond UltraBoost 20 'No Time To Die Villain', P9,900





Continue reading below ↓

Finally, the UltraBoost 20 ‘No Time To Die Villain’ goes for a heavy gray upper with a glossy, porcelain-like lace cage — a nod to the mask worn by the film’s villain, Safin.

No Time To Die is the 25th James Bond film. With the current alert levels in the metro and the ongoing closure of movie theaters, it is doubtful we’ll get to watch it during its global opening date.

Still, for sneakerheads, nabbing these shoes might be the next best thing.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.