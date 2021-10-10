Trae Young 1 ‘Cotton Candy’ coming soon in Adidas’ giant Brand Center in Glorietta 3

ONE OF the most eye-catching colorways of the hotshot Atlanta guard will drop in the Philippines soon, teased the official social media and messaging accounts of adidas Philippines.

No exact date was given, but the Three Stripes’ cryptic post has narrowed down the possible dates. “Coming soon in the biggest adidas store in the Philippines, the first ever adidas Brand Center,” said adidas.

The adidas Brand Center, a massive standalone store in Glorietta 3, will open its doors on October 20 (for members of the Three Stripes club) and October 22 (for the general public).

Can we expect the adidas Trae Young 1 ‘ICEE Cotton Candy’ to be front and center when the doors swing open in the Brand Center? We’ll keep you updated.

Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE Cotton Candy', Price TBA (but the Trae Young 1 'ICEE' is P6,500)





ICEEs were one of Trae Young's favorite drinks growing up, and this shoe (along with the the regular blue 'ICEE') pays tribute to that sweet thirst-quencher. The ‘ICEE Cotton Candy’ — with its pleasing gradients of powder blue and blazing pink — was one of the five launch colorways of Trae Young’s first signature shoe. The ‘ICEE’ in released a week ago in the Philippines for P6,500. The other three colorways — the black and white ‘So So Def’, the black/green/orange ‘So So Def ATL’, and the peach-colored ‘Peach Tree’ — are still no-shows here.

The Trae Young 1 platform features a Lightstrike sole and Boost cushioning, with a sock-like upper that promises a fitted lockdown. Laces are optional, but if you choose to use them, a lace hood can cover the upper.

