This weekend, Adidas runners bring back ‘plogging’ to Manila

SMASH THE words jogging and plocka upp (Swedish for “pick up”) together, and you get plogging, a trend that rose up in Scandinavia over the past decade that combines running with gathering trash.

In 2018, adidas Philippines helped introduce the concept in the Philippines, thanks to an Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico video on the pro-planet workout. The following year, its running community, adidas Runners Manila, hosted their own plogging session.

And while group runs had to lie low for the past two years during the lockdowns, adidas Runners Manila is hitting the road again this Sunday, May 22, for one more plog around the city.

Plogging part of adidas' new planet-friendly initiatives for 2022

Starting from 5 a.m., these runners will set out from adidas MOA, adidas Brand Center Glorietta, and adidas Two Parkade in Bonifacio Global City, picking up litter along the way. In cooperation with social enterprise The Plastic Flamingo, plastic collected during the run will be recycled into eco-friendly building materials.

You can also contribute to the campaign during your visits to adidas branches in Two Parkade BGC, SM Mall of Asia, Brand Center Glorietta, and Trinoma.

You can run for 10 minutes on the store’s treadmill. Adidas pledges to recycle one plastic bottle for every 10-minute run contributed to the campaign. Runners who participate can also get a chance to win prizes from Parley, the Three Stripes’ line of eco-friendly products.

Homebodies can also contribute to the campaign at home via the adidas Running App.

In-store treadmills and the adidas app will track runs from May 23 to June 8.

These latest activities are part of adidas’ long-running pro-planet initiative, Run For the Oceans.

