Sneaker Spotting

Last-minute Valentine’s gift? Adidas has your back with 30% off sale

by Lio Mangubat
1 Hour ago

IF YOU, like us, are scrambling for a last minute Valentine’s gift, it’s hard to go wrong with a pair of sneakers.

Well, adidas is here to help you out. The Three Stripes is rolling out a Valentine’s sale, offering some pretty hefty discounts for this weekend of love. You get 30 percent off on your first item purchase. Buying two or more? You’ll get a 50 percent discount off your total receipt.

A representative of adidas told SPIN Life that this Valentine’s day offer is not available for 4D, HYPE & STATEMENT products, Yeezy footwear, or new arrivals. So if you’re looking to buy the new Hardens, or maybe the newest Ultraboost, they won’t be covered by the sale. Still, classic kicks like the Superstar are definitely fair game.

If you need any more ideas to help you celebrate Valentine’s the Spin.ph way, check this article out.

