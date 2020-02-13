LOOK: New Superstar colorways for first Pinoy adidas creator Quiccs

To mark the new partnership between adidas and renowned Filipino toy designer and visual artist Quiccs, fresh colorways of the Superstar have been launched recently at Sole Academy in Bonifacio Global City.

The iconic model is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, which makes this collection that comes with a NanoTEQ — until supplies last — even more special.

Continue reading below ↓

"It’s a dream come true for me to finally partner with adidas after all these years of dreaming of collaborating with the brand. I’m looking forward to creating designs with adidas, as this project will stand as a testament of how we can create our own paths from simple daydreams," said Quiccs, who is known for his art style that represents rebellious Japanese robot anime shows, graffiti art, and hip-hop culture.

The winner of the Artist of the Year and Toy of the Year awards at the Designer Toy Awards in New York City for 2018 and 2019 will reportedly design Philippine-exclusive Three Stripes products for release this year.

Continue reading below ↓

The launch also coincided with the release of the Run-DMC-inspired Superstar Laceless, whose look is supported by an elastic band inside the shoe and will be available in classic white and black sillhouettes.

Among those who got the 50th Anniversary Superstar x Quiccs Special VIP Influencer's Seeding Kit was sneaker, toy, and art collector DJ Big Boy Cheng:

Continue reading below ↓

Get your limited edition Superstar with NanoTEQ by Quiccs starting February 13 in select adidas stores. Stay up to date on all news and announcements about Quiccs and his partnership with adidas by following adidas Philippines on Facebook and Instagram