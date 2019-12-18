Sneaker Spotting

Gotta catch 'em new Pokemon x adidas Advantage sneakers

by John Paulo Aguilera
A day ago

Like most pop culture-themed merchandise, Pokémon sneakers usually turn out to be over the top. That doesn't seem to be the case with the recent collaboration between the Japanese media franchise and adidas.

Photos of the upcoming Pokémon x adidas Advantage "Pikachu" are making rounds on the internet, and the white sillhuoette is looking clean.

Check it out:

The immaculate pair features an 8-bit version of the series' official mascot Pikachu, in all its yellow, black, and red pixelated glory. Pokémon's slogan "Gotta Catch 'Em All" is visually rendered in each shoe's lining, through an assortment of Generation 1 pocket monster sprites like Mewtwo, Tauros, Persian, and Beedrill.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that the "Pika-shoe" (we had to get this pun off our chests) is just part of a big collection, and later models will at least highlight the other three starter Pokémon — Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
