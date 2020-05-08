Adidas Philippines reopens 3 Mindanao stores, tentatively inches back into action

Hard hit, like many businesses are, by the COVID-19 pandemic, adidas Philippines is slowly, steadily getting back into action.

Today, it announced that it is reopening three stores: Ayala Centrio Cagayan de Oro, Gaisano Mall of Digos, and SM Cagayan de Oro Uptown.

The shoe and apparel brand stressed that these reopenings are “in line with local government guidance and in collaboration with our retail partners”.

Continue reading below ↓

Cagayan de Oro and Digos are among the areas that transitioned to general community quarantine on May 1, as they are classified as moderate-risk locales, according to Mindanao Daily.

Majoirty of the physical retail arm of adidas remains closed in the country. However, “our .com is now able to resume operations to fulfill and deliver your orders,” the statement continued.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It has also announced that their online store is now running with a “skeletal team”. However, this team is working within regulated hours and under proper health guidelines.

Earlier, in March 18, the brand had announced that deliveries and fulfillment of their online store would be indefinitely suspended until clearance for normal operations would be given.

Continue reading below ↓

This month, it was able to hold a successful online drop of the Yeezy Boost 380 Mist. Tomorrow, May 9, 11 a.m., the Yeezy 700 V3 will go on sale.

“We appreciate your patience with us during these times and we thank you for continuing to look out for each other, our families, and the teams around us,” finished adidas' statement.