New Adidas hoops drops this month: Pink Harden Vol. 5, Yeezy QNTM BSKTBL

IT’S a solid start for fans of adidas Basketball, as the Three Stripes rolled out two hype drops this month.

The first is the very clean Harden Vol. 5 in Icey Pink/Cloud White/Glow Pink. The blobby design of the initial colorways of the Futurenaturals was a bit off-putting for some, but now that the blots have taken on a nice, clean monotone, the shoe’s silhouette takes on a more striking profile. Check the pictures out below.

Like the rest of the Harden Vol. 5 family, this pair retails for P7,000.

Meanwhile, the performance version of the Yeezy QNTM was also re-released. While very similar, looks-wise to the QNTM, the YZY QNTM BSKTBL — as its clumsy full name goes — features a few hardcourt-oriented features, including an RPU cage over the upper, a shank tucked in between the insole and outsole, and a knitted elastic collar to lock down your feet.

Initially debuting for last year’s All-Star Weekend, this restock brings back the YZY QNTM BSKTBL to (digital) store shelves. Adidas PH tells us it’s strictly available via e-commerce, so tap here to cop a pair. It retails for P14,500.

Adidas PH brand representatives also teased more upcoming Yeezy releases that will be available only via e-commerce or in select adidas stores. We’ll bring word about these when we get them.

