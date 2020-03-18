Adidas, other sports stores, suspend online deliveries in the Philippines

IT had to come sooner or later.



With the new regulations imposed by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine and the need to stay safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, adidas has announced that "fulfillment and delivery of online store orders will be delayed indefinitely, until we receive clearance to normalize operations."

The Philippine stores of the Germany-based shoe and apparel company have also been shuttered.





With logistics companies barred from transporting anything beyond "basics necessities and essential goods", as Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles put it in a March 13 briefing, online deliveries have necessarily ground to a halt in many major sporting goods, sneaker, and apparel retailers.

Adidas is, thus far, the biggest sports brand to close up its local online shop. As of posting, Nike and Under Armour, which also run online storefronts, have yet to make announcements for the Philippine market.

In a note posted on their international website, Nike said that it would close all stores across United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand in light of the pandemic. However, "[c]ustomers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps", and Nike-owned shops in Japan, South Korea, "most of China and in many other countries" would remain open.

Yesterday, local retailer Toby's Sports announced that it would also close its e-commerce site.





Its sister retailer within the Quorum International Inc. group of companies, Urban Athletics, also made a similar announcement that same day.In a social media post, sporting goods retailer Decathlon said that it was "looking for ways to keep [their] e-commerce site open."Yesterday was the first day of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine set up by President Duterte. Under the guidelines of the quarantine, "only those private establishments providing basic necessities [...] shall be open."