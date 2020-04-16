Adidas donates sneakers to coronavirus frontliners in NY hospital

Every kind gesture, no matter how small, goes a long way during a pandemic.

The Mount Sinai Queens (MSQ) community hospital in New York recently confirmed via Facebook that sportswear brand adidas sent 130 pairs to the COVID-19 frontliners, which consist of nurses, physicians, and other medical employees.

The post read: "Thank you Adidas for your generous donation! Our staff is so appreciative of your support during these times."

Mount Sinai spokesperson Kathy Rubenstein related in an interview with Patch.com, "Of course, the (emergency department) staff were super excited to get them. They spend most of their shift on their feet and wear sneakers every day. A new pair is both a great pick-me-up and super practical."

According to the report, the person who made the donation possible was Loic Villepontoux, a business associate of Grammy Award-winning artist and adidas brand ambassador Pharrell Williams. Villepontoux is friends with MSQ Chief of Emergency Medicine Ugo Ezenkwele.

