Breast Matters: Adidas' new sports bra collection comes in 43 styles for the perfect fit

WEARING inadequate sportswear can be one of the top reasons that hinder the performance of any athlete.

Apart from the physical discomfort, it can also be affect their mindsets just when they need to go all-out in their execution.

For women, breast support tops the list of the most crucial factors in choosing active wear.

After conducting an extensive study, sports giant Adidas, along with its partner research institution, found out that 90 percent of women have reported wearing the wrong sports bras for their activities.

“[The] University of Portsmouth found out that if breasts are not properly supported during running, they experience the same G force as an F1 driver and could undergo potentially damaging skin stretch,” adidas wrote in a release.

The research also figured that this results in dissatisfaction among athletes, and may affect their participation in sports.

Olympic gold medalist in alpine skiing Mikaela Shiffrin bared: “My sports bra is the first piece of kit I consider when I’m training because when it isn’t right, it throws me off and I lose focus.”

As a brand that advocates for women in sports, Adidas came to respond with an extensive collection of sports bras made up of 43 styles, each catering to different body shapes, sizes, and intensity of activity.

Adidas sports bras match your activity level

The sports bras are categorized under ‘Everyday’ for casual activities, and ‘Studio’ for yoga, Pilates and other low-to-mid intensity action. Meanwhile, ‘Train’ bras are specifically for HIIT or more intense trainings, while ‘Run’ offers the highest level of breast support.

The collection also features the brand’s newest technology, customized to suit every category.

The Coreflow Luxe Studio Medium Support Bra uses the adisoft fabric with comfort in fit and feel on top of the priority list. This is inspired by ballet wear, and is perfect of full range motion activities.

With a high-neck finish, the Powerimpact Luxe Training Medium Support Bra, meanwhile, adds extra coverage for wide-range movements. It also has openings for air flow in high sweat zones.

The Fast Impact Fast Run High Support Bra is designed to provide utmost breast support while running. It has a 360-degree adjustability, allowing customized fit.

The SS22 collection of re-engineered sports bras are available worldwide, online and in-store, starting February 14.

Aside from the new collection, adidas also installed an online bra finder to help online shoppers find a perfect design and fit for themselves.

