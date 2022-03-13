Distressed kicks? New Adidas Forum OG release is aged right out of the box

CONSIDER this the footwear equivalent of distressed jeans.

A new edition of the adidas Forum High takes its vintage pedigree to the literal level, as it comes with a worn-in aesthetic, right out of the box. No need to let age do the work — adidas does it for you, coating the OG Forum rerelease’s premium leather with stains, scuffs, and scratches.

Adidas Forum OG "Put in the Work", P9,500

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Under the vintage look are the trademarks of the classic Forum: the padded strap, the X-ankle detail, the padded tongue.

Two colorways of the Forum OG “Put In the Work” is available now at adidas’ online store and select retailers for P9,500 — a big jump from the Forum High's usual price of P6,500.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.