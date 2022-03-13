Distressed kicks? New Adidas Forum OG release is aged right out of the box

CONSIDER this the footwear equivalent of distressed jeans.
A new edition of the adidas Forum High takes its vintage pedigree to the literal level, as it comes with a worn-in aesthetic, right out of the box. No need to let age do the work — adidas does it for you, coating the OG Forum rerelease’s premium leather with stains, scuffs, and scratches.
Adidas Forum OG "Put in the Work", P9,500
Under the vintage look are the trademarks of the classic Forum: the padded strap, the X-ankle detail, the padded tongue.
Two colorways of the Forum OG “Put In the Work” is available now at adidas’ online store and select retailers for P9,500 — a big jump from the Forum High's usual price of P6,500.
