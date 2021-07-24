Adidas shoe that Jordan wore in Olympic trials now resurrected in rerelease

ADIDAS? Jordan? Two words that seem like an unlikely mix now, but as the events of The Last Dance showed, Michael Jordan was actually very close to signing the deal with the Three Stripes back in 1984.

But that’s all under the water now. Still, an alternate timeline — where MJ became an adidas athlete instead of signing with the Swoosh — was briefly glimpsed during the Olympic Trials that same year, when Jordan suited up with the adidas Forum, one of the iconic basketball shoes of the decade.

Now, almost forty years later, the Forum is officially back. While it’s gotten a few re-releases over the years (like a collab with Beyonce’s Ivy Park brand last year), adidas is rolling out a full line of Forums in different cuts and colorways for today’s new creative generation.

What makes the adidas Forum iconic?

“The original Forum was designed as an on-court basketball sneaker to help players improve their game and play harder without fatigue or injury,” said JD Cortez, brand communications and sports marketing manager at adidas Philippines. “But there was something about its style back in the day that made it transition off-court, moreover to the basketball culture, or to what the sneaker culture is today.”

For those who want to get their hands on a shoe that hews close to the storied hardcourt original, there’s the Forum 84 High.

Adidas Forum 84 High, P6,500. Adidas.com.ph

Adidas Forum 84 High x McDonald’s, P7,000. Adidas.com.ph

There are also these Mids.

Adidas Forum Mid, P5,000. Adidas.com.ph

“Forum is the unsung classic that has always been iconic in its own right,” said Cortez, who also reminded us that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among other legends, rocked the Forums in the ‘80s.

It’s in the Lows, however, that adidas unleashed its creativity. Open up the Forum page on the Three Stripes’ online store, and you’re faced with a dizzying array of colorways, in men’s, women’s, and kid’s sizes.

Adidas sent over a Forum Low in Cloud White/Legend Ink/Red — an eye-catching colorway that goes for just P4,800.

Adidas Form Low, P4,800. Adidas.com.ph

What unites all the colorways is a confident sense of classic style… and that unmistakable strap.

“It is probably the heart and soul of the shoe,” noted Cortez. “Moreover, gives those who rock the silhouette so many ways to style it — you can keep its strap, tighten or loosen it”.

He added: “Interestingly, we’ve seen some of our consumers cut its strap off altogether — maybe as a sign of self-expression.”

The Three Stripes are going all-in on the Forums. Cortez gave us the heads up that more collaborations, both global and local, are on the way for the line.

