Adidas Crazy 1 now out for P8,000

THE KOBE shoe by another name, the Crazy 1 “Stormtrooper” is out now at the adidas Brand Center at Glorietta. But act real fast — a representative of adidas warned Spin.ph that the shoe will come in limited quantities.

“First come, first serve,” said the Three Stripes in a social media post.

The shoe will retail for P8,000, said the brand's rep. Adidas also said on Facebook that the shoe will also be available in the BGC branch of sneaker specialty store Titan.

The post highlighted the Crazy 1 being worn by the Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green, who arrived in the Philippines for a brief tour to meet the fans and the press, followed by a trip to Ilocos to reconnect with his family and host a basketball clinic.

The sneaker, which was first released in 2000 as The Kobe, got a re-release this year with a new, non-Bryant affiliated moniker. It dropped in July 21 with an SRP of $150, or around P8,400.

