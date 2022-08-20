Sneaker Spotting

Adidas Crazy 1 now out for P8,000

by Lio Mangubat
4 hours ago
undefined
(Right) Jalen Green wears the Crazy 1 "Stormtrooper" during Manila leg of his 2022 Philippine visit.
PHOTO: Adidas

THE KOBE shoe by another name, the Crazy 1 “Stormtrooper” is out now at the adidas Brand Center at Glorietta. But act real fast — a representative of adidas warned Spin.ph that the shoe will come in limited quantities.

“First come, first serve,” said the Three Stripes in a social media post.

Adidas Crazy 1 "Stormtrooper", P8,000

Adidas Crazy 1

Continue reading below ↓

Adidas Crazy 1

Watch Now

Adidas Crazy 1

Continue reading below ↓

The shoe will retail for P8,000, said the brand's rep. Adidas also said on Facebook that the shoe will also be available in the BGC branch of sneaker specialty store Titan.

The post highlighted the Crazy 1 being worn by the Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green, who arrived in the Philippines for a brief tour to meet the fans and the press, followed by a trip to Ilocos to reconnect with his family and host a basketball clinic.

Continue reading below ↓

The sneaker, which was first released in 2000 as The Kobe, got a re-release this year with a new, non-Bryant affiliated moniker. It dropped in July 21 with an SRP of $150, or around P8,400.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Watch Now
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
(Right) Jalen Green wears the Crazy 1 "Stormtrooper" during Manila leg of his 2022 Philippine visit.
PHOTO: Adidas

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again