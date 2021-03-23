Adidas bros: Dame wears Harden Vol. 5s in pregame tunnel walk

FROM one adidas signature athlete to another.

Right before Portland’s most recent match against Dallas, Damian Lillard walked down the Moda Center tunnel with Harden Vol. 5s on his feet.

He was wearing the shoes' original ‘Crystal White/Cloud White’ colorway.

Lillard also gave a shoutout to Harden in the Instagram post showcasing his tunnel walk. He wrote a caption that sounds suspiciously like a future D.A.M.E. Dolla lyric: “Foundation keep us grounded in the roots peep the garden ... take a step back like Harden ...bra we blossoming.”

He also credited Oakley for his shades and streetwear brand It’s Goode for his teal jacket.

Both Lillard and Harden are both adidas endorsers. Harden recently released the Harden Vol. 5 just this year. Lillard’s Dame 7 dropped a few months earlier, in October.

In the comments section of both Lillard’s own Instagram as well as Bleacher Report Kicks, fans made joking predictions based on Dame’s choice of tunnel walk footwear.

“Lillard to Brooklyn confirmed,” joked user @nyjseb in B/R Kicks.