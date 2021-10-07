Adidas Brand Center in Glorietta 3 will be biggest Three stripes store in the country

WELCOME TO Three Stripes heaven.

If you’re a fan of the Germany-based brand, adidas announced that it will be cutting the ribbon on a Brand Center in Glorietta 3, and that it will be the “biggest and most innovative adidas store in the country,” said the brand in a statement.

The extensive collection you can find inside will include footwear and apparel products for "exclusive sports categories close to the Filipino": golf, cycling, and hiking. These three sports (and a couple of others) are present in the teaser poster adidas sent over in its press release. Take a look below:





Of course, the usual classics will be in full force there, all surrounded by designs from local artists Quiccs (who collaborated with the brand earlier this year to create his own Harden Vol. 5 colorway) and Aral Cru.

The innovative part will come from two store sections. First, in the Makers Lab, customers will be able to customize their gear. Then, there will be a Sustainability Ramp, where, adidas says, “[it] looks to strengthen its commitment towards a more sustainable environment with less plastic waste.”

When will adidas Brand Center open?

How that will work, exactly, will be for us to find out when it opens on October 22. For members of the Three Stripes club, it will open two days earlier on October 20.

However, because of pandemic protocols, adidas will be opening an online booking system for customers to schedule visits.

