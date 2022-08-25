New edition of 4DFWD, Adidas’ 'most advanced running shoe', will go for P12,000

KNOWN FOR its distinctive 3D-printed midsole (made of a lattice of bowtie-shaped polymers), adidas boasts that the 4DFWD — which is pronounced "four-dee-forward" — is its most advanced running shoe ever.

The silhouette’s 2022 edition, which will go for P12,000, is set to drop in the Philippines on September 1. Marvel at that hole-y mid with these official pics below:

adidas 4DFWD (2022), P12,000

This midsole lattice is the result of a collab between adidas and a 3D printing process called Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis. It supposedly transforms the downward stomp of your foot's impact with the ground into a propulsive, forward-moving bounce.

“With every stride, the midsole of the adidas 40FWD turns vertical impact into horizontal forward motion for an unstoppable smooth forward transition and new underfoot experience throughout the run,” explained adidas senior product manager Charlotte Heidman in a statement.

In an, ahem, forwarded statement, three MIT professors vouch for the 4DFWD, saying that it overcomes the natural interruption that happens “every time our foot hits the ground [that leads] to a subtle stop-start motion between strides.”

In practice, this unique sole — which can elicit a lot of double takes when you wear it out on the wild — means the 4DFWD offers a soft, springy ride when you take it for a run.

The 2022 edition also packs in a Continental outsole for extra grip, plus an all-new Primeknit+ and engineered mesh upper.

