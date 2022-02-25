DBTK’s new Pokemon collab is the perfect throwback to the ‘90s

WHEN ONE of the country’s most popular streetwear brands got the license to one of the most popular pop culture brands in the world, they immediately used it to bring back a little of their childhood.

“‘90s kids kasi kami,” said Vince Javier, one of the co-founders of Don’t Blame the Kids, to Spin.ph at the official preview of the collection. “So yung mga licensing collabs namin, gusto namin ng classic and nostalgic. Iba kasi yung happenings nung ‘90s e. Nakaka-relate kami ng generation namin.”





The Pokemon tie-up is the latest in DBTK’s line of licensed apparel. In 2020, they even came out with a line of Sesame Street wear, which Paul Lee — of the brand’s biggest fans — has rocked in one of his many IG fits.

In keeping with the ‘90s spirit, DBTK only used Pokemon from the first generation release.

“Ito yung kinalakihan [namin] e,” continued Vince. “From Gameboy to GMA 7 na anime, pati yung shirts ko before, puro Pokemon. So nung nagkaroon kami ng opportunity to tie up with Pokemon, dream come true talaga.”

DBTK x Pokemon Bulbasaur Tee, P850

DBTK x Pokemon Snorlax Tee, P950

DBTK x Pokemon Pikachu Tee, P850

DBTK x Pokemon Charizard Tee, P900

DBTK x Pokemon Toxic Gang Tee, P950

DBTK x Pokemon PokeBall Tee, P950

DBTK x Pokemon Big Three Cuban Polo, P1,900

DBTK x Pokemon Big Three Hoodie, P3,000

The collab consists of five shirts (each featuring one iconic Pokemon, including brand mascot Pikachu), a long-sleeved pullover with a minimalist Pokeball design, a button-down polo with evolved versions of the Gen 1 starter Pokemon, and a bright orange hoodie. Caps and tote bags are also available.

Vince Javier revealed that the collab was one and a half years in the making, with constant back and forth between their brand and The Pokemon Company. And now, it’s all set to launch, with a full collection drop on February 26.





While Vince’s favorite shirt is definitely the Charizard one, he’s proud of their Snorlax design.

“Yung design kasi, number one, kinuha namin yung identity ni Snorlax, which is big. So ang ginawa namin is oversized fit siya, tapos yung print niya, parang dalawang print siya. So yung star [background] is silkscreen, tapos pinautngan mo pa ng Snorlax. Sobrang complicated niya, pero nung nakita namin, worth it talaga,” explained Vince.

