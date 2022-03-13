All the fine details in Alaska's stylish commemorative shirts

AS ALASKA takes its 'ALasDance' to the PBA playoffs, the Aces are saying goodbye in fine style.

The multi-titled franchise is paying tribute to every single person who had been part of its 35 seasons in the pro league through a commemorative shirt to be given away during its final games in the Governors' Cup.

The shirt had the words 'Wala pa ring tatalo sa ALASKA' in front with its bold letters featuring some hidden details. Each letter of the team name is made of the surnames of people who were once part of the franchise.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

"The word Alaska on our shirt has all the last names of our players, coaching staff, utility, management, and ecow," Aces Sports Development and Public Relations Manager CK Canapi-Daniolco told SPIN Life.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In the bottom part of the shirt designed by Elija Arpa after he won a design contest are the team's core values; Character, Determination, Discipline, Hardwork & Teamwork, are printed.

"Its' one way also to make the fans be part of our history. The design we chose was somehow similar to our 30th anniversary cap [2015 merch]," she continued.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The back of the shirt honors the 14-time champions' seven retired jersey numbers of Jojo Lastimosa, Johnny Abarrientos, Bong Hawkins, Sean Chambers, coach Jeff Cariaso, Bogs Adornado, and the latest, Sonny Thoss.

Alaska holds the highest number of retired jerseys in any PBA team.

On the upper back part was team owner Wilfred S. Uytengsu's words of wisdom "Good Enough Never Is" and "#WeNotMe"

Continue reading below ↓

It also featured all the three logo renditions the team used in its successful run in the league.

And the best part? Fans have the chance to have some.

"We will be giving out shirts during the games," Canapi-Daniolco continued.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.